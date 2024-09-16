Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 16th (AZN, BRK, ESS, GAMA, MAA, MEOH, NG, RKT, SGRO, SPT)

September 16th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 16th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 2,150 ($28.12) price target on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $309.00 to $329.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,300 ($30.08). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $161.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $54.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $11.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.73) price target on the stock.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 344 ($4.50) to GBX 321 ($4.20). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $49.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

