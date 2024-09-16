The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Home Depot worth $1,598,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 34.8% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $379.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

