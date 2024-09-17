Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.81.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of AGI opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 67,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3,490.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,213,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after buying an additional 1,179,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 146,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

