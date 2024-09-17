One Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after buying an additional 14,046,913 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,151,000 after buying an additional 152,114 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after buying an additional 1,842,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $104,346,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

