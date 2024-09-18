Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.56.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$54.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$45.96 and a 52-week high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.13.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 6.6608696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

