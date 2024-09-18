Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

