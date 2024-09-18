Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.29.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -375.00%.
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
