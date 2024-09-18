Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Paramount Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $5.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Paramount Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,756,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 152,622 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paramount Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

