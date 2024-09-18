Head-To-Head Contrast: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) vs. Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN)

Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN – Get Free Report) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solar Enertech and NXP Semiconductors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Solar Enertech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NXP Semiconductors $13.11 billion 4.54 $2.80 billion $10.83 21.47

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Enertech.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Solar Enertech has a beta of 54.78, suggesting that its share price is 5,378% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solar Enertech and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A NXP Semiconductors 1 6 12 0 2.58

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $294.89, suggesting a potential upside of 26.80%.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Enertech and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A NXP Semiconductors 21.21% 35.65% 13.51%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Solar Enertech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Enertech

(Get Free Report)

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company’s solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Enertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Enertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.