Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.