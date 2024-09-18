SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,690 shares of company stock worth $43,377,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,243,000 after buying an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 100,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

