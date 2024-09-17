Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $17.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $226,375. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

