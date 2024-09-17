Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Roche from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Roche alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roche

Roche Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

RHHBY opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. Roche has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $42.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 6.9% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,458,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,860,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Roche by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 265,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Roche by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 224,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 113,823 shares during the period.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.