Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 858,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 858,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Frates purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,663.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,454 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.62. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of ($1.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

