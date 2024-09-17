Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Elme Communities Trading Down 0.3 %
ELME opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.90.
Elme Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
