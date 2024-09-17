Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Short Interest Update

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Binah Capital Group Stock Performance

BCGWW remained flat at $0.04 on Tuesday. 5,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06. Binah Capital Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group, Inc operates in the wealth management industry. The company specializes in consolidating independent broker-dealers to capture economies of scale needed to service financial advisors. It also engages in the dealer manager, investment banking, and wholesale distribution businesses.

