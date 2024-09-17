Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 325,122 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $331,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

