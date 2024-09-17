Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,526 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DT opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.