Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ ELYM traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 251,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of -0.35. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.
Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,878,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 248.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eliem Therapeutics
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.