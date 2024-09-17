Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Golden Star Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GODN. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 542.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 319,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 269,802 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 632,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 38,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GODN remained flat at $10.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,680. Golden Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

