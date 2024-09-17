Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Update

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Warrior Met Coal

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,926. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.