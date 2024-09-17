Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New $353,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,130.72 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,071.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

