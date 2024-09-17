One Capital Management LLC Purchases 356 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 84,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.08. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.