Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 15,660 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:KMI opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
