Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

