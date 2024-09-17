Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 1.0 %

FDL opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.