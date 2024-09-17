Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells 43,200 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $35,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,752 shares in the company, valued at $211,356.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RGTI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $144.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.30.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 538.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

RGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1,121.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,788.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400,143 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

