Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Increases By 10.8%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 10,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CCCC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CCCC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 713,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,933. The company has a market capitalization of $444.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.05. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 367.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than C4 Therapeutics
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.