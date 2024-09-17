Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.94

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 146206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $953.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

