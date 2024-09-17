Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $176.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

