iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China A ETF makes up about 2.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned about 2.05% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter worth $73,737,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 54,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 361,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period.

Shares of CNYA opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.58.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

