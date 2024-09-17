Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (KNOS) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on December 18th

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.00 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KNOS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
