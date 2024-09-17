Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (KNOS) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on December 18th

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.00 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNOS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives.

