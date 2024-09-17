Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 310,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWH opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

