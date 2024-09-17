Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.36. The company has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.