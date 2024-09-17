Substratum Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.60 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,062.16 or 0.99919157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013624 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023864 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

