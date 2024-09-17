Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 20,910 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 68.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $909.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.