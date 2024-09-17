Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 20,910 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 68.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $909.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Natural Foods
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.