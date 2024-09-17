Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after buying an additional 881,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 48,822 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 732,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 451,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS ESGV opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

