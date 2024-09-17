Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

