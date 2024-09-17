Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $79.59.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

