EPIQ Capital Group LLC Invests $15.11 Million in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 489,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,111,000. Rubrik comprises approximately 5.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Rubrik as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBRK. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth $6,730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000.
Rubrik Stock Performance
Shares of RBRK opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik
Rubrik Company Profile
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Rate Cuts Could Trigger a ‘Sell the News’ Event for Stocks
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Top 3 Key Investment Trends You Can’t Ignore Ahead of Rate Cuts
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks the Market Is Willing to Overpay for Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.