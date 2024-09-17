EPIQ Capital Group LLC Invests $15.11 Million in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 489,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,111,000. Rubrik comprises approximately 5.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Rubrik as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBRK. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth $6,730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000.

Shares of RBRK opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBRK shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

