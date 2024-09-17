Plancorp LLC Sells 20,585 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Plancorp LLC lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,016,000 after purchasing an additional 653,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,440,000 after acquiring an additional 159,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $63,066,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,046,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after purchasing an additional 107,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.1 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Get Our Latest Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.