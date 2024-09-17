Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 1-Year High at $256.34

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $256.34 and last traded at $255.95, with a volume of 6228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.87.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.12 and a 200-day moving average of $241.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.814 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,507,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 294,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

