Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 1-Year High at $256.34

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $256.34 and last traded at $255.95, with a volume of 6228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.87.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.12 and a 200-day moving average of $241.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.814 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,507,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 294,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

