Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 1-Year High at $256.34

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $256.34 and last traded at $255.95, with a volume of 6228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.87.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.12 and a 200-day moving average of $241.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.814 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.