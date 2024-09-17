CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Short Interest Update

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 597,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
CarParts.com Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PRTS stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,688. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.05. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
Several research firms have weighed in on PRTS. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.30 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.
