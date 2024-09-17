Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.25

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 16194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $839.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.1287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.