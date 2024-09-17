Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.25

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 16194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $839.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.1287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
