Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,748 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.37% of Fiserv worth $323,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.0 %

Fiserv stock opened at $175.34 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $176.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

