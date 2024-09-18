Zega Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,407 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Zega Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

