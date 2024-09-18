UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,444 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of UGI worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in UGI by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in UGI by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UGI by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 177,428 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,034,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -365.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

