Zega Financial LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Zega Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,435,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 123.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after buying an additional 174,634 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,071.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 108,360 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 77,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 73,086 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 0.1 %

SSO opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $88.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

