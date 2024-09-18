Sagil Capital LLP Invests $6.32 Million in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 615,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. Suzano comprises 3.2% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 44.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 198,068 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 23.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 278,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.99. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

