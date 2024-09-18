Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 68,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

